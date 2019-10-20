DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 625.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.09 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

