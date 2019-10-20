DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,100 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Square were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Square by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,963 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,388,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 542.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,489. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,022.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 3.40. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Square in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.