Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 36,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.91. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

