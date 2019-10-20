Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $11.12. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 22,713 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0552 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 476.4% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 99,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 81,829 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 84.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

