Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $11.12. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 22,713 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0552 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.