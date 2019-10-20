Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $318.31

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $318.31 and traded as low as $287.20. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at $290.10, with a volume of 3,467,595 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 317.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

