Deutsche Bank Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.53.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

