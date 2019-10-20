Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,243.33 ($29.31).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,371 ($30.98) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,515.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,381.69. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 1,714 ($22.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.