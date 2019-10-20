Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 130.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Denbury Resources worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 32.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 1,307.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,167,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Shares of NYSE:DNR opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Denbury Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

