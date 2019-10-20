DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $6,406.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. DeltaChain has a market cap of $6,406.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00388923 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012140 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001519 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008783 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,462,729,132 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.