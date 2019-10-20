Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens downgraded Delta Air Lines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,082 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 346.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 886,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,961,000 after acquiring an additional 850,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after acquiring an additional 659,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

