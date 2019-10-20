Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Trimmed by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after buying an additional 3,132,451 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,652,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 42,214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 430,592 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16,471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,773,000 after purchasing an additional 207,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.71. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $174.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

