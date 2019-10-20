Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.25

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $173.92, with a volume of 1783320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,719,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

