DECENT (DCT) Price Tops $0.0340 on Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, BCEX, Bittrex and LBank. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $10,373.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007125 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000586 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, LBank, Upbit, BCEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.