Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) Position Increased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,793 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Dean Foods were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 345,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 224,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

DF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dean Foods stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 538,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,938. The company has a market cap of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dean Foods Co has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dean Foods Co will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

