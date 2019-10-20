Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.34.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,640 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.