Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.68 ($93.81).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €71.96 ($83.67) on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €79.65.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

