Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $157.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $138.01. 1,404,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,145. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.