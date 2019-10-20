DA Davidson Increases Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $79.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. FBN Securities set a $65.00 target price on shares of Docusign and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.47.

Docusign stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $235.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,360.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Insiders sold 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 527,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

