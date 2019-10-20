Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Position Lifted by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Semiconductor comprises approximately 3.6% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $83,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 72,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $68,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,579.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,661,880. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CY stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.48.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

