CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, LBank, Cobinhood and Bibox. CyberMiles has a market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00669461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00085086 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012636 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bibox, Tokenomy, IDEX, LBank, Zebpay, IDCM, Bithumb, Huobi, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Binance, DragonEX, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.