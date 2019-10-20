Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of CUTR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,530. Cutera has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $429.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,851 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Cutera by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,122,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cutera by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 331,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.