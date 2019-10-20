Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $9.59. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 460 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%.
About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.