Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $9.59. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 460 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

