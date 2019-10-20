Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 894 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in State Street by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,352 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 98,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 946,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,065,000 after acquiring an additional 115,593 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

STT stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

