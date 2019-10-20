Curbstone Financial Management Corp Invests $535,000 in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.06% of ArQule at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArQule by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,856,000 after purchasing an additional 480,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArQule by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,635,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,378 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,597,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in ArQule by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,755,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,876,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 12.54. ArQule, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

