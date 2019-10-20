Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $53.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $54.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85.

