Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 386.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO opened at $36.70 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.