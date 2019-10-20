Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23.

