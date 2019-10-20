Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 39,500.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $107.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $52,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geoff E. Tanner acquired 1,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,395.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,937 shares of company stock worth $554,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.