Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,856 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 368,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 20.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 121,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 81.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

