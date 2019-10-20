CryCash (CRC) Price Tops $0.0398 on Exchanges

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. CryCash has a total market cap of $187,552.00 and $8,245.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,717,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

