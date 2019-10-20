Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.70. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 631 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $53.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.39 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

