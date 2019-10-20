Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. 51,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,814 shares.The stock last traded at $70.00 and had previously closed at $67.49.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.
In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.
