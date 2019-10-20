Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,804,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 4,021,505 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $8.73.

Several research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 56.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

