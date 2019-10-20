Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,804,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 4,021,505 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $8.73.
Several research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.
The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 56.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
