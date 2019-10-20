CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 46.8% This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. CROAT has a total market cap of $130,943.00 and $66.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 71,244,372 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

