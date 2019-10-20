Critical Contrast: HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) versus Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HF Foods Group and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Foods Group 2.25% 18.91% 7.62% Coffee 0.33% 1.09% 0.76%

This is a summary of current ratings for HF Foods Group and Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coffee has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.78%. Given Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coffee is more favorable than HF Foods Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of HF Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of HF Foods Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HF Foods Group and Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Foods Group $291.01 million 1.33 $6.35 million N/A N/A Coffee $90.65 million 0.24 $1.05 million N/A N/A

HF Foods Group has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee.

Risk & Volatility

HF Foods Group has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. In addition, the company operates as a real estate holding company. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2018, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 29 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

