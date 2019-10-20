Critical Analysis: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) versus Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:FRFHF)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Kemper alerts:

This table compares Kemper and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 7.83% 10.84% 2.95% Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 4.53% 4.58% 1.12%

Kemper has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kemper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kemper and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kemper currently has a consensus target price of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kemper and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $3.73 billion 1.34 $190.10 million $4.37 17.20 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $17.76 billion 0.65 $376.00 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kemper pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kemper beats Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The company provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.