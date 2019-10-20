Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,750 ($88.20) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,014.12 ($91.65).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,005 ($78.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,268.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,273.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,862 ($89.66).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

