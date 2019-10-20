Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.31.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $28.22 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $196,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,163 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

