Credit Suisse Group Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $78.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.98% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

MAN stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $97.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.58.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after buying an additional 563,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,908,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 23.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 184,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

