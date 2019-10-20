Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €67.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.27 ($77.06).

BAS stock opened at €66.31 ($77.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.45. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

