Covesting 1-Day Volume Tops $827.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $827.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089175 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

