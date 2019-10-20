Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $179.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

