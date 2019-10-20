Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $532,000 Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 106.9% in the third quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $395,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,263,965.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 806,504 shares of company stock valued at $89,305,107. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.