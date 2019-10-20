Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,304,000 after buying an additional 15,082,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,715,000 after buying an additional 9,719,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after buying an additional 4,214,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Fastenal stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

