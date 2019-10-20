Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.