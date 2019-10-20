COVA (COVA) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. COVA has a market cap of $959,596.00 and $1.35 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00226029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.01133558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00089886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

