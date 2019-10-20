Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $8,653,605.75 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $8,653,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,017,836.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,151 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $1,161,843.54.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $8,673,837.75.

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $8,672,573.25.

Shares of COUP opened at $127.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -190.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

