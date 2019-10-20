Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

