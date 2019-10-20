Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,503 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii comprises approximately 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.33% of Bank of Hawaii worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,857 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.