Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 226 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.